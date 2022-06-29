BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Raised to GBX 290

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.70) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.13) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.79).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
