BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Raised to GBX 290

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.70) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.13) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.79).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.