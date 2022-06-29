BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 221.5% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MVF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. 1,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,993. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 516.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 90,678 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 63,603 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 376,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

