BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 221.5% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of MVF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. 1,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,993. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
