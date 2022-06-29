BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 574.3% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 165.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 585,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYD stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

