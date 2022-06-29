BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $365.96. 17,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.69 and its 200-day moving average is $459.04. The company has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

