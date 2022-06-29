BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.13. 5,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,072. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

