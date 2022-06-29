BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $139,544,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,823. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

