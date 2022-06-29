BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. 91,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,464,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

