BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,483 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $95,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. 268,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,600,467. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

