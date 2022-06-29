BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $178.50. 469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,214. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

