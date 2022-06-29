BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 16,061 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $1,866,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 6.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 646.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 162,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,223,031. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

