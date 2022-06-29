BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,545 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $380,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

