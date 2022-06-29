Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Achieves Market Cap of $159,594.37

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $159,594.37 and $5,098.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

