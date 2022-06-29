Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Lowered to $13.75

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.25 to $13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $45,495,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,493,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after acquiring an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

