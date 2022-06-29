B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.50

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 387 ($4.75) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 344.26 ($4.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.99). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 432.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 527.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BME. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.10) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.89) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.73) to GBX 460 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 564 ($6.92).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

