BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $179,748.25

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $179,748.25 and $97,928.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,326.94 or 0.99852105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00036267 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

