Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $1,296,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 68.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 201,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 679,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 277,784 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

