Brokerages Set Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target at $174.72

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.01) to GBX 285 ($3.50) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capricorn Energy stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

