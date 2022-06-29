Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $108.14

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,812,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3,248.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 424,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 412,105 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

