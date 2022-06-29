Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Price Target at C$12.47

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.79. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$511.94 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

