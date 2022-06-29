Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target at $73.50

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.06 million, a PE ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 0.92. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $9,012,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.