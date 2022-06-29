Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target at $73.50

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
OPRX opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.06 million, a PE ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 0.92. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $9,012,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
