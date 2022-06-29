Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $174.75

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.57. Prologis has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

