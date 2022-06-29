Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price at $391.13

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $391.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,350,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 23.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $315.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

