Brokerages Set Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT at $68.78

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

