Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Raises Dividend to GBX 35.40 Per Share

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.40 ($0.43) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,678 ($20.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,616.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,720.85. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,199 ($26.98). The firm has a market cap of £6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($23.80) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($27.97) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.05) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,119.17 ($26.00).

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.85), for a total transaction of £556,511.10 ($682,751.93).

About Burberry Group (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.