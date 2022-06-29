Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Trading Up 2.3%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 141,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 209,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $190.19 million, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.