Bytecoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.29 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and $14,342.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.51 or 0.00606086 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001201 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

