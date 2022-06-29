Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,784 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $151.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,348 shares of company stock valued at $65,489,986. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

