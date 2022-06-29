Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.61. Cadiz shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 205,524 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDZI shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a negative net margin of 5,505.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadiz news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 100,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,798,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Winston H. Hickox acquired 44,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $94,149.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,007.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 149,795 shares of company stock worth $306,104. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Cadiz by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadiz by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cadiz by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

