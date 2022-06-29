Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.69. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

