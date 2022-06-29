Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 162.10 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.00). Approximately 69,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 193,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.07).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of £142.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas (Tommy) Cook sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £1,590,000 ($1,950,680.90).

Calnex Solutions Limited designs, produces, and markets test and measurement solutions for telecommunication sectors worldwide. It offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing up to 100GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation that enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.