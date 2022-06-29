Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $43.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. 47,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,068,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $333,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,456.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,435. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

