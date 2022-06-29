Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at MKM Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at MKM Partners to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 180.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.59.

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$4.19 and a 1 year high of C$31.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.59.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

