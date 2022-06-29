Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

CPRI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Capri by 1,502.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 217,841 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capri by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 34,428 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $21,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

