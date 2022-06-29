Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.89.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 55,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,808. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

