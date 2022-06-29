Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.89.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capri by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

