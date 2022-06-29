Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.60

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.60 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 19.66 ($0.24). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 289,976 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £16.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82.

Carclo Company Profile (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, Technical Plastics and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, diagnostics, optical, and electronic products.

