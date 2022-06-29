Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.60

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.60 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 19.66 ($0.24). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 289,976 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £16.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82.
Carclo Company Profile (LON:CAR)
