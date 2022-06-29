Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $23.12. Cardlytics shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 785 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,547 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
