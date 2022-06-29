Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $23.12. Cardlytics shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 785 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,547 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after buying an additional 384,974 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after buying an additional 376,539 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 172,072 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 546,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 145,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 819.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 138,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.