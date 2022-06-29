Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 5.0% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $490.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $200.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.95. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $461.85 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.