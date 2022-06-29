Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 2.7% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,221,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,125.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,486.97 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,035.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,006.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

