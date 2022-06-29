Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $163.13 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Casper has a market capitalization of $163.13 million and $4.36 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,662.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.98 or 0.21073681 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00180224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00075511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,967,684,353 coins and its circulating supply is 5,350,234,056 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.