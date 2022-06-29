Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.87. 52,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,292. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.02 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

