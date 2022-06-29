Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.78. 42,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,292. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average of $210.07.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

