Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Cut by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.60. 21,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,292. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.02 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

