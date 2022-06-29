Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,937,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Centerra Gold comprises about 1.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $19,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,386,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,030 shares during the period. Condire Management LP increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,498,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 361,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,005. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $295.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.19%.

Centerra Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.