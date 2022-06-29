Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 1.7%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.85. 4,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,055,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

