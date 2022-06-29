Centrifuge Reaches Market Cap of $60.59 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and $236,363.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.93 or 0.02323345 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00180810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00079691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.