Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $373.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.84). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

