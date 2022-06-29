Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.14.

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

