Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$550.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.74 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 31,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,440. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $645.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.