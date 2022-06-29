Chimpion (BNANA) Tops One Day Volume of $90,281.00

Chimpion (BNANA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004996 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $32.26 million and approximately $90,281.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

